TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.15.

Shares of RNW traded down C$0.57 on Monday, hitting C$17.28. 239,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

