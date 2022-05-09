TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

TA stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.09. The company had a trading volume of 436,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,808. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.0900672 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

