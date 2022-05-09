Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,525

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,961 ($24.50) to GBX 1,525 ($19.05) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,865.62 ($23.31).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.99) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,115 ($13.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,434.03.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.04), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($297,846.30). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($37,818.84).

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.