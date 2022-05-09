TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

THS traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,459. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

