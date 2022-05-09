Trevali Mining (TV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.83 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.