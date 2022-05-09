Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

TRMB stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trimble by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,665,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trimble by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,015,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

