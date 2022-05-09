Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

