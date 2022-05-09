Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.53.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

