Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

