Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) received a C$55.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

TSU traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$35.14. 270,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.53. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

