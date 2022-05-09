Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 201.40 ($2.52) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.93.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

