True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUERF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TUERF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.05. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

