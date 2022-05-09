True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TNT.UN traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 417,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,412. The company has a market cap of C$550.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

