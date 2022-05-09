Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

