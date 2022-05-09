Truist Financial Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $290.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

FLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $224.26 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $290.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

