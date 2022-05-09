Tupperware Brands Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

