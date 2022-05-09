Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.
NYSE TPC traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
