Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE TPC traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

