Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.00 million-$922.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.04 million.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.27.
NYSE TWLO traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.75. 5,110,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. Twilio has a 1 year low of $98.47 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.