Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.00 million-$922.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.04 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.75. 5,110,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. Twilio has a 1 year low of $98.47 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.