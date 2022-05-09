Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $40.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $31.39 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $139.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

