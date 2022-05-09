Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.20. 10,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.45 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.