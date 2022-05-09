Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,879,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. 63,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

