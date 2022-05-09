Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,631,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

