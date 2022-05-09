U.S. Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.90 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.