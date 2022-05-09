Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Purchases 200,000 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UBER traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,385,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $52.36.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
Featured Articles
