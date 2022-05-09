UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 102,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,684. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UGI by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

