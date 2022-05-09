Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after acquiring an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

