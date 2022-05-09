Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 238,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

