Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

