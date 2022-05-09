Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.