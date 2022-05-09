Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

UAA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

