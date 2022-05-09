Uni-Select Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.07.

TSE:UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.41. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$12.33 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,081.92.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million.

Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.