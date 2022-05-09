Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$22.48 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

