Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle Buys 5,300 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UFI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Unifi by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

