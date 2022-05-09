Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CFO Craig A. Creaturo Acquires 7,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

