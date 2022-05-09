Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.17).

ULVR stock traded up GBX 17.73 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,614.73 ($45.16). 3,488,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,494.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,744.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £92.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82).

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Insiders have purchased 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 in the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

