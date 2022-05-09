Unite Group’s (UTG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.86) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.66).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.94) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,115.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,082.73.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,244.55). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.02), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,095.72).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

