United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($44.21) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on United Internet in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.78 ($43.97).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded down €0.21 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.44 ($32.04). The stock had a trading volume of 240,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

