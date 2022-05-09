United Microelectronics (UMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2022 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

4/26/2022 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – United Microelectronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

NYSE UMC opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

