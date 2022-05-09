United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.16 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

