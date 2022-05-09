Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $10.66. 107,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

