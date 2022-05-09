Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.48. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $57.78.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

