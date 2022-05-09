Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 148,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Unum Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

