UserTesting Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 16th (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 16th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE USER opened at $5.79 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.