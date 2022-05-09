UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.00 million-$201.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,208. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326 over the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

