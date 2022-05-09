UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.16.
NYSE:USER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,208. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22.
In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326 in the last 90 days.
About UserTesting (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
