UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.81 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.16.

NYSE:USER traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.60. 25,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,208. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 176,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

