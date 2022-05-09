Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

