Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce $39.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.38 billion and the highest is $42.45 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $158.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.85 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.56 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy stock opened at $129.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

