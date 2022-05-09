Vallourec S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

