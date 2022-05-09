Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38, reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million.
Shares of VALN stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Valneva has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
About Valneva (Get Rating)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
